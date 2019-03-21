Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MOTORISTS are being urged to avoid the place of an accident on the Bruxner Highway, five minutes outside Casino.
MOTORISTS are being urged to avoid the place of an accident on the Bruxner Highway, five minutes outside Casino. Marc Stapelberg
Breaking

Two dead after car and truck collide on Bruxner Highway

JASMINE BURKE
by
20th Mar 2019 4:32 PM | Updated: 21st Mar 2019 6:15 AM

UPDATED 6pm: TWO people have died following a head-on collision near Casino on Wednesday afternoon.

About 3.50pm, emergency services were called to the Bruxner Highway, near Richardsons Lane, about 10km east of Casino, following reports a Holden Commodore and truck collided.

The male driver and female passenger of the Commodore, both believed to be aged in their 60s, died at the scene and are yet to be formally identified.

The male driver of the truck was uninjured and taken to hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from Richmond Police District established a crime scene and will investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

 

ORIGINAL STORY: MOTORISTS are being urged to avoid the scene of a crash on the Bruxner Highway, five minutes outside Casino.

The Bruxner Highway is closed in both directions at Clovass, just east of Casino, due to a truck and car crash at Caniaba Road.

Westbound motorists can divert via Caniaba Road at Loftville before rejoining the highway at Casino.

Eastbound motoriists at Casino should use Spring Grove Road and Caniaba Road before rejoining the highway at Loftville.

Emergency services remain at the crash site.

Richmond Police District advised of the "very bad two vehicle accident on the Bruxner, five minutes outside Casino on the Casino-Lismore road".

"There will be delays and possible road closures."

Allow extra travel time and drive to conditions.

 

More Stories

bruxner highway casino fatal crash lismore
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Council calls for end to two-year bike track feud

    premium_icon Council calls for end to two-year bike track feud

    Council News Neighbours in a two-year battle over a motocross track on private property might have brought their battles to the council chamber.

    Severe storm reminder that storm season not over yet

    premium_icon Severe storm reminder that storm season not over yet

    Weather Hundreds left without power after storm dumps golf ball-sized hail

    Rescue exercise to take place on new Grafton bridge site

    Rescue exercise to take place on new Grafton bridge site

    News Emergency services set to be put through their paces tomorrow

    Mayor and GM to dip into own pockets for Christchurch trip

    premium_icon Mayor and GM to dip into own pockets for Christchurch trip

    Council News Mayor heads off social media backlash over NZ trip