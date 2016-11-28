Traffic delays for Grafton bridge girder delivery

Changed traffic conditions will be in place from next week in Grafton.

Changed traffic conditions will be in place from next week in Grafton. Kevin Farmer

THERE will be changed traffic conditions in Grafton from next week to allow girders for the new Grafton bridge project to be delivered to the construction site on the south side of the Clarence River.

The seven girders, pre-cast in Newcastle, will be delivered to the construction site from the Pacific Highway via the intersection of Iolanthe and Spring streets.

Two girders will be delivered on Tuesday, three on Wednesday and two on Thursday. The girders are 30 metres long and 2.3 metres wide and will be delivered between 10am and 11am on each of the three days. Traffic control will be in place at the intersection and the delivery vehicles will be under police escort.

Motorists on Iolanthe and Spring streets may experience delays due to the slow speed of the girder transportation. Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.