Bruxner Highway still affected after truck rollover

Emergency crews were called to a truck rollover on the Bruxner Highway at Lindendale.

Emergency crews were called to a truck rollover on the Bruxner Highway at Lindendale.

UPDATE, Tuesday, 6.20am: TRAFFIC on the Bruxner Highway is still being affected after a truck crash yesterday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Wollongbar just after 3pm on Monday.

Live Traffic NSW advises that a reduced speed limit of 60km/h is still in place this morning because there is oil on the road.

All lanes are now open after major clean-up operation last night.

Drivers are urged to take care if travelling in the area.

Emergency services at a truck rollover on the Bruxner Highway at Lindendale. RFS Alphadale brigade

UPDATE 4.59pm: THE Bruxner Highway has been closed in both directions due to a semi-trailer crash at Wollongbar, east of Lismore, about 200 metres from McLeans Ridges Road.

Westbound motorists are being diverted via Lindendale Road, Alphadale Road, Rous Road, before rejoining the Bruxner Hwy at Goonellabah.

Eastbound motorists can use Alphadale Road, Rous Road, Ellis Road, Wardell Road, Ballina Road before rejoining the Bruxner Hwy at Alstonville.

These diversions are suitable for all vehicles.

Emergency services and a heavy vehicle tow are attending the crash site.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com.

UPDATE 4.07pm: THE Bruxner Highway is closed in both directions at Wollongbar following a truck rollover.

The incident occurred about 3.20pm today.

NSW Transport advised drivers to use alternate routes.

Original story: DRIVERS should expect long delays along the Bruxner Highway this afternoon after a truck rolled over blocking both directions.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the semi-trailer had rolled at Wollongbar about 3.15pm on Monday.

"Four crews called to the scene but two have been called off," the spokesman said.

"There's a male patient being treated but he is completely alert complaining of back pain but it up and walking.

"Traffic is going to be a problem."

More to come.