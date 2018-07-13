Menu
Live Traffic NSW map location of a crash on the Pacific Highway at Chatsworth
News

Traffic delays on Pacific Highway after three-car crash

Jarrard Potter
by
13th Jul 2018 11:18 AM | Updated: 11:20 AM

POST Grafton Cup traffic on the Pacific Highway is backed up heading near Chatsworth following a three-car crash this morning, causing heavy traffic conditions.

According to Live Traffic NSW, the crash occurred at 10.46am on the Pacific Highway near Chatsworth Rd.

Traffic in both directions is affected, with emergency services and Roads and Maritime Services on the scene, with one lane of the highway open. All three cars are off the road, with tow-trucks in the process of removing the damaged vehicles.

Live Traffic NSW advises motorists to exercise caution and allow extra travel time, as there are significant delays with traffic backed up more than 7km.

Grafton Daily Examiner

