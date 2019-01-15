Traffic delays for South residents

A 500-metre oil spill on the Gwydir Highway on the outskirts of South Grafton is creating traffic delays.

Council workers have put sand on the oil which unconfirmed reports say is hydraulic fluid that has leaked from a grader using the road this morning.

At the moment a team of council workers have been using heavy machinery and brooms to put sand on the highway since about 11.00am.

Rural Fire Service volunteers have closed a lane of the highway and allowing traffic from alternate directions to use the open lane.

Delays of several minutes have been experienced. It is not known when the highway will re-open to allow normal traffic flow.