Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 500-metre oil spill on the Gwydir Highway on the outskirts of South Grafton is creating traffic delays.
A 500-metre oil spill on the Gwydir Highway on the outskirts of South Grafton is creating traffic delays. Tim Howard
News

Traffic delays for South residents

Tim Howard
by
15th Jan 2019 11:47 AM

A 500-metre oil spill on the Gwydir Highway on the outskirts of South Grafton is creating traffic delays.

Council workers have put sand on the oil which unconfirmed reports say is hydraulic fluid that has leaked from a grader using the road this morning.

At the moment a team of council workers have been using heavy machinery and brooms to put sand on the highway since about 11.00am.

Rural Fire Service volunteers have closed a lane of the highway and allowing traffic from alternate directions to use the open lane.

Delays of several minutes have been experienced. It is not known when the highway will re-open to allow normal traffic flow.

oil spill south grafton
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    DASHCAM: High speed pursuit ends on a child's scooter

    premium_icon DASHCAM: High speed pursuit ends on a child's scooter

    Crime DRIVER who captured dashcam footage of a stolen vehicle turning towards oncoming traffic witnessed police pursuing the same vehicle 30 minutes later.

    • 15th Jan 2019 11:59 AM
    Time-lapse video shows latest on new Grafton Bridge

    premium_icon Time-lapse video shows latest on new Grafton Bridge

    News The installation of 176 segments onto the Grafton Bridge.

    • 15th Jan 2019 11:30 AM
    Oakey is back for another Shott

    premium_icon Oakey is back for another Shott

    News Rob Oakeshott will contest the Federal seat of Cowper.

    It's going to get very hot

    premium_icon It's going to get very hot

    Weather Heatwave to hit by the weekend

    Local Partners