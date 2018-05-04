Traffic delays under Harwood Bridge on weekend

IF you're travelling to or from Yamba over the next two weekends, you may need to allow some extra time.

Maintenance work under the southern end of the Harwood Bridge will reduce the road to one lane during the maintenance.

The work will include minor paint repair, bolt replacement and electrical work and will be carried out on Sunday May a6 nd Sunday May 13 between 8am and 4pm, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists. Motorists may experience delays of up to 10 minutes.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.