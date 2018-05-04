Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Harwood bridge work
Harwood bridge work Adam Hourigan
News

Traffic delays under Harwood Bridge on weekend

by Adam Hourigan
4th May 2018 7:25 AM

IF you're travelling to or from Yamba over the next two weekends, you may need to allow some extra time.

Maintenance work under the southern end of the Harwood Bridge will reduce the road to one lane during the maintenance.

The work will include minor paint repair, bolt replacement and electrical work and will be carried out on Sunday May a6 nd Sunday May 13 between 8am and 4pm, weather permitting.

Traffic control and a reduced speed limit will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists. Motorists may experience delays of up to 10 minutes.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

harwood bridge rms traffic
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Shame and fear silence Clarence rape victims

    Shame and fear silence Clarence rape victims

    News Experts fear number of sexual violence victims could be much higher than official crime figures show

    LOW INCOME: Can we afford to rent in the Clarence any more?

    premium_icon LOW INCOME: Can we afford to rent in the Clarence any more?

    Property Rent is up and there are more applicants in the Valley

    Good Samaritans let family say their goodbyes

    premium_icon Good Samaritans let family say their goodbyes

    News Family says thanks after help in time of tragedy

    Local Partners