UPDATE: Traffic has now resumed after an earlier collision between a truck and a car on the Pacific Highway at Harwood.

EARLIER: A COLLISION between a truck and a car has affected southbound traffic on the Pacific Highway at Harwood this afternoon.

The collision occurred at 4.35pm on the intersection of the Pacific Highway and Watts Lane at Harwood.

Live Traffic NSW map of the crash between a truck and a car at Harwood.

Motorists are advised to take caution and reduce speed as emergency services attend to the scene.

MORE TO COME.