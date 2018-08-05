Menu
WORK CONTINUES: Girders for the new Romiaka bridge will be installed this week. Clarence Valley Council
Council News

Traffic disruptions expected for Romiaka Bridge work

Jarrard Potter
by
5th Aug 2018 11:24 AM

MOTORISTS are advised to expect delays on Yamba Rd this week with the installation of girders planned for work on the new Romiaka Bridge.

Clarence Valley Council bridges engineer, Adele McGeary, said the girders would be lifted from the existing bridge onto the new structure and traffic would need to be stopped for up to 15 minutes at a time while that work was being done.

"Installation of the girders is obviously an essential part of the build,” she said.

"We appreciate this will be an inconvenience to motorists but the contractors will do everything possible to keep the disruption to a minimum.”

Contractors expect the girder installation to be completed over Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week.

The $3.46 million Romiaka Bridge Replacement project is being jointly funded by the Australian Government through the Bridges Renewal Programme, and the NSW Government under Restart NSW Fixing Country Roads.

Grafton Daily Examiner

