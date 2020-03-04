Traffic flowing smoothly on new bridge

The new Grafton bridge by night.

THOUSANDS of motorists, pedestrians and cyclists in Grafton have taken advantage of the new crossing over the Clarence River, with work progressing well to complete the project.

Clarence MP and Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads and Infrastructure Chris Gulaptis said traffic between South Grafton and the Grafton CBD had improved significantly since the new bridge opened in December.

“The overall bridge project is due for completion in the coming months and will provide quicker and safer travel for all road users,” Mr Gulaptis said.

The Grafton bridge project to be completed soon.

“Traffic signals will be installed for a pedestrian crossing on the Gwydir Highway at Charles Street, while the roundabout at the intersection of the Pacific and Gwydir highways in South Grafton is also on track for completion by mid-2020.”

Mr Gulaptis said the roundabout was being built in challenging conditions as the intersection was subject to high traffic volumes, poor soil conditions and excess groundwater.

“To reduce impacts on motorists and nearby businesses the project team is working outside of normal construction hours on some occasions,” Mr Gulaptis said.

“Transport for NSW is ensuring affected residents are notified in advance of these activities and that all impacts are minimised.”

These works form part of the NSW Government-funded $240 million new Grafton bridge project, which included building an additional 525-metre bridge 70 metres downstream from the existing road and rail bridge.

A new project update, outlining what’s been happening and upcoming activities, is available online or from the project site office at 13 Pound Street, Grafton.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701