IF THERE'S one way to raise the blood pressure it's to raise the debate about peak hour traffic in Grafton.

There are several hotspots on either side of the bridge that could each be assigned their own chapter in the How to negotiate the Grafton Bridge Handbook - and no end of experts who would claim to be qualified to write it.

The issue in question this week is the "no left turn" at Clarence St, from which bus operators want to be exempt to reduce delays in the public transport chain.

This makes sense twofold - buses run on time, which in turn increases appeal to use public transport, and takes cars off the road.

Dovedale residents also have an argument to take their usual route instead of backtracking to the back of the queue in the knowledge that you will be late whether you like it or not. But a "residents only" policy is impossible to police. So it's one in, all in.

The good thing is these will soon be the complaints of yesteryear when the new bridge opens. Or will they? Or will another set of problems simply take their place?

I'm confident the splitting of highway traffic (new bridge) and South Grafton residents (old bridge) will make congestion on the southside a thing of the past. But I have my doubts about the northside. I fear the epicentre of the Villiers St bottleneck at Fitzroy St will simply slide back a block to Pound St.