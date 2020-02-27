Traffic light vision for Yamba fading fast

A mini roundabout option for Yamba Rd and Treelands Drive was one of the early options for roundabouts on the road.

A mini roundabout option for Yamba Rd and Treelands Drive was one of the early options for roundabouts on the road.

THE VISION of traffic lights for Yamba has almost faded from view after a Clarence Valley Council meeting, which included an ambush and a bombshell, backed building roundabouts instead.

The ambush came from Cr Andrew Baker, whose combined foreshadowed motion for traffic lights at three intersections and point of order to declare the motion for roundabouts unlawful, put the meeting on a fiery course.

Later Cr Karen Toms revealed she had proof councillors had been kept in the dark for months over cost blowouts for the original proposal to build four roundabouts along Yamba’s only access road.

Cr Peter Ellem’s motion, agreed in committee last week, was a retreat from the original proposal to use State Government grant money to build four roundabouts at major intersections on Yamba Rd. The revelation of a huge cost blowout for the original roundabout plan, agreed on early last year, inspired Cr Ellem to craft a more modest proposal.

It came under attack almost immediately when Cr Baker foreshadowed a motion to install traffic lights at three intersections and a roundabout at Palmers Island, arguing it was the only fiscally responsible thing for council to do.

Almost in the next sentence he called a point of order calling for Cr Ellem’s motion to be declared unlawful because it did not adequately reveal all sources of funding for the works it proposed.

If this had succeeded his foreshadowed motion would have become the motion before council.

Mayor Jim Simmons did not agree, and Cr Baker moved a dissent motion in which he called on Cr Simmons to rule himself out of order.

There were more bombshells in debate when Cr Karen Toms alleged council staff had known about the cost blowouts for months before informing councillors at a workshop in February.

Yesterday Cr Ellem laughed off Cr Baker’s “desperate” attempts to deny Yamba residents their wishes.

“I can’t comment specifically on the meeting,” he said. “But if it was cricket, you would say Cr Baker was like the fast bowler in the twilight of his career, against batters who no longer found his bouncer threatening.”

In debate Cr Ellem said his motion was about ensuring the wishes of Yamba residents were acknowledged and the cost blowouts were put in proportion.

“What’s puzzled me about this whole issue, is throughout we have some commercial interests, some consultants, some staff, some councillors some media commentators all at various times pushing traffic lights onto Yamba,” Cr Ellem said.

“The express view in Yamba is they would like their uniqueness as a seaside tourist town and destination for so many who come as tourists and choose to live there, left alone.

“They don’t want three sets of traffic lights along Yamba Rd because then we’d end up like Coffs Harbour, or Port Macquarie or Ballina or the Gold Coast.”

He said the argument from some councillors Yamba had been favoured ahead of other areas was a furphy.

“This is specific State Government funding allocated to specific projects in Yamba,” he said.

“The council went through that process of applying for the grant and while it’s had some quite surprising cost blowouts, it’s something that’s a known thing and Yamba residents and most of the Clarence Valley had an expectation that roundabouts would be built at Yamba.”

Cr Ellem dismissed Cr Baker’s argument traffic lights would result in lower greenhouse gas emissions than roundabouts.

“I never asked for a reporting line in every council report to be about climate change impacts

“I thing that was the Tim Flannery of the council. And I’m not talking about Cr Clancy.

“If we went along those lines, we’d never build a road.”

The vote was Crs Ellem, Simmons, Toms, Clancy and Debrah Novak in favour. Crs Baker, Arthur Lysaught and Richie Williamson against. Deputy mayor Jason Kingsley was absent.