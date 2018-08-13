Traffic lights could be best option for Yamba

Rezoning of former Maclean depot/SES site

A review of the zoning for the former Maclean depot/SES site in River Street, which is on prime river front property has highlighted an historical anomaly that restricts potential future land use options for the site.

A planning proposal to rezone the site to a more appropriate zone will be proposed at the Environment, Planning and Community meeting.

The current zoning effectively only allows marine based industrial uses. Given its location and that the previous slipway use no longer operates, this zoning is now inappropriate and restricts potential beneficial uses of the site.

Rock fishing opt-in model

In April 2018 the Government gave councils the option to opt into the Rock Fishing Safety Act 2016 and offered a one-off $30,000 payment if councils opted into the legislation.

If Council opted in it would need to nominate dangerous rock fishing locations and have some responsibility to carry our enforcement for fisherman not wearing life jackets.

The act does allow for enforcement by the NSW Department for Primary Industry and the Police.

However, council will propose that they do not adopt this act, and instead encourage fishermen to wear appropriate life jackets.

Council will also propose that is the Clarence River Fishing Clubs Associations identifies rock platforms which need sign posting, council will work with the association on appropriate signage.

Freedom camping trial could be extended

Clarence Valley Council could extend the freedom camping enforcement areas to include the Main Beach carpark, end of Pilot St, the top carpark of Spookys Beach and the Yamba Surf Club parking area with approval from the Traffic Committee.

Concerns involving unregulated freedom camping identified by the Working Group and influencing its recommendation for a trial enforcement program included:

Environmental impacts - rubbish, ablutions.

Local amenity impact on nearby residents - noise in particular and visual impact.

Competition with commercial accommodation/camping businesses.

The apparent rapid growth of the issue and the need to send out a "message” to the freedom camping community.

Yamba Rd, Treelands Dr intersection upgrade

Traffic lights could come to Yamba if Clarence Valley Council vote for the recommended option 3 for the upgrade of Yamba Rd and Treelands Drive.

In July 2017, Council considered development application DA2016/0206 for the construction of a service station on the corner of Treelands Drive and Yamba Road. A condition of the resolution required that a further report be presented to Council which detailed the type of intersection treatment required.

Council engaged engineering consultants, Planit Engineering to undertake an assessment of the intersection and assess options for the upgrade of the intersection to meet predicted traffic flows over a 30 year period.

Review of policies, protocols and procedures relating to Aboriginal matters and removal and maintenance of trees

A number of matters, including naming of parks and reserves, indigenous signage, urban tree management and more will be reviewed by Clarence Valley Council.

Councillors will vote on the documents and the order in which they will be reviewed.