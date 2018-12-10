Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LIGHTS DOWN: A vehicle ploughed into a traffic light on the corner of Wood St and Guy St this morning.
LIGHTS DOWN: A vehicle ploughed into a traffic light on the corner of Wood St and Guy St this morning. Elyse Wurm
Crime

Traffic lights mowed down by vehicle

Elyse Wurm
by
10th Dec 2018 8:10 AM | Updated: 1:31 PM

LIGHTS are on blink on the corner of Wood St and Guy St after a vehicle ploughed down a set of traffic lights.

The traffic light pole directly outside Red Rooster is laying on the ground, with wires pulled from the ground and lights smashed.

Warwick Police Sergeant Shane Reid said a vehicle drove into the traffic lights causing the damage this morning.

 

Wires were pulled from the ground in the crash.
Wires were pulled from the ground in the crash. Elyse Wurm

Drivers are urged to take care around the intersection while the lights are being repaired.

Anyone with information about the crash can anonymously report it by phoning Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

The traffic lights have been smashed.
The traffic lights have been smashed. Elyse Wurm
road crash traffic traffic lights warwick police
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Police investigate shooting linked to double fatality

    premium_icon Police investigate shooting linked to double fatality

    Crime COFFS/Clarence Police District are looking into reports of a shooting before a single-vehicle roll-over on the Pacific Highway which left two people dead

    • 10th Dec 2018 2:14 PM
    Gulmarrad's community comes together to find space

    premium_icon Gulmarrad's community comes together to find space

    News Facilities for Gulmarrad launches first event

    Final girder placed on largest land-bridge of new highway

    premium_icon Final girder placed on largest land-bridge of new highway

    News Take a look at footage of Shark Creek bridge

    POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    premium_icon POWER 30: Clarence Valley's Most Influential 2018

    News Here is full list of Clarence Valley's 30 most influential people

    Local Partners