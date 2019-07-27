Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: Traffic is blocked on the southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway after a multi-vehicle crash at Beerburrum.
FILE PHOTO: Traffic is blocked on the southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway after a multi-vehicle crash at Beerburrum. Brett Wortman
News

Traffic mayhem after multi-vehicle Bruce Hwy crash

Ashley Carter
by
27th Jul 2019 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MULTI-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway is causing traffic chaos for drivers heading south from the Sunshine Coast this morning.

Emergency services were called to the three-vehicle nose-to-tail crash on the southbound lanes at Beerburrum about 10.30am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

No one was injured in the crash.

The right lane is blocked heading towards Brisbane and delays are expected. Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

beerburrum bruce highway sunshine coast traffic traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on Gwydir Highway

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure on Gwydir Highway

    News Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

    Early morning heart-starter means more in August

    premium_icon Early morning heart-starter means more in August

    News Grafton cafe jumps on board national campaign to help homeless

    PEOPLE'S CHOICE: You'll find more than a great coffee at ESP

    premium_icon PEOPLE'S CHOICE: You'll find more than a great coffee at ESP

    People and Places Kristy prefers to start her weekend at the coffee machine

    How to turn $60 into $316,000

    How to turn $60 into $316,000

    Money Carla Harris is out to change how much cash we have in our accounts