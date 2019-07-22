Menu
Road rage (male)
News

Traffic misery after Splendour

by Talisa Eley
22nd Jul 2019 2:49 PM
TRAFFIC is at a painful crawl on the M1 northbound this afternoon as festival-goers return to Queensland from Splendour in the Grass.

The Byron Bay-based music event attracted 42,500 each day of the three-day event, with many taking to the roads to travel back today.

Traffic woes on the M1 on the Gold Coast after Splendour in the Grass. Picture: Google Maps
At 1.45pm traffic was extremely heavy all the way from Banora Point to Mudgeeraba, with delays continuing to grow.

Traffic on the Gold Coast Highway was also thick through Currumbin and Burleigh Heads as motorists try to avoid the congestion.

