Allow extra travel time this week and exercise caution Tracey Joynson
TRAFFIC: Pacific Highway's latest roadworks

Jenna Thompson
by
22nd Jul 2019 7:31 AM
HEADING along the Pacific Highway this week? Expect to come across some delays as scheduled roadwork takes place from Tuesday, July 23 to Friday, July 26. 

 

SHARK CREEK

When: Tuesday, 8am - 4pm
Why: Wire rope repair
How will it affect me: One lane will alternate in a stop/slow situation, with intermittent stoppages

 

TYNDALE

When: Tuesday to Friday, 6pm - 6am
Why: Traffic switch works
How will it affect me: One lane will alternate in a stop/slow situation

 

HALFWAY CREEK

When: Wednesday, 7am - 4pmm
Why: Sign repair
How will it affect me: Lane closures

 

FRANKLINS ROAD

When: Thursday, 7am - 4pm
Why: Sign repair
How will it affect me: One lane closed

 

GRAFTON TO MACLEAN

When: Friday, 7am - 4pm
Why: Pothole repair, mobile work
How will it affect me:  intermittent stoppages

