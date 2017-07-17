TRAFFIC: Pacific Hwy tunnel to close for four days

The new Tintenbar to Ewingsdale Pacific Highway upgrade was officially opened by local MP Kevin Hogan, NSW Roads Minister Duncan Gay and Acting Prime Minister Warren Truss at the Byron Bay tunnels on the Pacific Motorway. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

MOTORISTS are warned the St Helena tunnel near Ewingsdale will close for four days later this month.

The Roads and Maritime Service said the northbound tunnel will close from 6pm until 6am Tuesday, July 25 until the morning of Friday, July 28.

Northbound travellers are asked to exit the Pacific Highway and use Hinterland Way until the Myocum exit where motorists can reconnect with the Pacific Highway.

The $862 million Tintenbar to Ewingsdale section of the Pacific Highway upgrade, including the St Helena tunnels, opened in December 2015.

Since the tunnel went fully operational, its north and southbound lanes have been closed eight times for repairs.

It is the fourth time this year the tunnel has closed for scheduled works with the same number of closures last year.

In December last year, an RMS spokeswoman explained those works included replacing light bulbs, cleaning air conditioning filters and inspecting the various operating and safety systems.

She said landscape maintenance and grinding of the road surface also took place.