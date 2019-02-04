Traffic problems for Yamba are just around corner

Community members filled the gallery at Maclean Council Chambers in support of a rescission motion to back down on a decision to install traffic lights at Yamba.

Community members filled the gallery at Maclean Council Chambers in support of a rescission motion to back down on a decision to install traffic lights at Yamba. Caitlan Charles

WHETHER it was a roundabout or traffic lights, the congestion issue on Yamba Rd needed action.

The traffic figures alone - 17,000 cars a day in peak periods - reveal the urgency of the need.

But dealing with the traffic is likely to be the simplest issue Yamba and Clarence Valley Council planners face as Yamba increasingly opens up to the tourist market.

The big test for Yamba will come when the Pacific Highway upgrade opens and the citizens of BrisVegas, as we like to call the Queensland capital, decide Yamba is the perfect spot for a weekend away.

Already Queenslanders love the Clarence Valley and it's not just the relaxed "Yamba time” attitude that brings them back each year.

A quick trip around Clarence caravan parks during the Queensland holiday periods reveals caravans full of them, escaping the heat and humidity they find too oppressive.

A reader called yesterday to say he could see parallels with what happened to Byron Bay in Yamba's near future.

He said it was the Expo in Brisbane in 1988 that showcased Byron's wares to the international audience.

Yamba's equivalent will be the completion of the highway upgrade.

The single road in and out of Yamba is not going to be enough when that time comes.

The time is coming when the council must seriously consider a second access road to cater for the influx and keep people in a holiday mood as they come into town.

Our reader said the council could learn from some of the mistakes Byron Bay made.

He said parking was one of the issues Byron's planners did not foresee.

They had the option to buy up land cheaply to ensure there was enough parking in key points but failed to do this, leading to parking meters and traffic snarls around Byron's landmarks.

We can no longer pretend Yamba is our little secret and it will retain its sleepy character forever.

But we can put plans in place that deal with what has been predicted to be heading our way.

It means dealing with an influx of visitors, avoiding ugly traffic snarls, providing adequate parking while maintaining the aspects of Yamba we love.