Traffic queues cause Pacific Highway delays

UPDATE, 1PM: If you're planning on heading north through Woodburn today be prepared for a delay, as traffic is now backed up more than 10km on the Pacific Highway.

Live Traffic NSW is advising motorists of a 25 minute delay due to the heavy holiday traffic.

EARLIER: TRAFFIC is backed up more than 7km at Woodburn as the Labour Day long weekend comes to an end.

Live Traffic NSW is warning motorists to expect delays due to heavy holiday traffic, with northbound traffic affected.

Roads and Maritime Services implemented a plan to try and alleviate the heavy traffic today, which restricted motorists from turning right from the Court Street Bridge onto the Pacific Highway.

Motorists are advised to allow an additional 20 minutes travel time.

NSW Police has also urged drivers to to think about the dangers of drinking and driving, with a number of higher range readings being recorded, on day three of Operation Slow Down.

Operation Slow Down, the State's Labour Day weekend road safety campaign, started at 12.01am on Friday September 28, and will continue until 11.59pm on Monday October 1.

Double demerits will be in place over the entire long-weekend for all speeding, mobile phone, seatbelt and motorcycle-helmet offences.

There will be more police on roads targeting drivers for dangerous behaviours that have lead to loss of life on our roads, including; speeding, drink and drug-driving, mobile phone use, and not wearing seatbelts.