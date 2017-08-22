Traffic to switch onto new Pacific Highway lanes

TRAFFIC will on Wednesday switch onto new lanes of the Pacific Highway between Halfway Creek and Glenugie.

Southbound lanes of that section of highway will be opened as the $4.36 billion Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway duplication reaches another milestone.

Northbound lanes on the section will be built in 2018/19.

The Ballina to Woolgoolga Pacific Highway duplication.

Grays Road to Franklins Road: In the coming months all highway traffic will be divided with southbound motorists traveling on the new southbound carriageway for about 12km with a temporary speed limit of 100km/h.



As part of this first stage northbound motorists will temporarily travel on about six kilometres on new northbound carriageway with a temporary speed limit of 100km/h, between just north of Rediger Close and just south of the bridge at Wells Crossing.



Travelling north from Wells Crossing Creek motorists will temporarily use the existing northbound carriageway and existing bridge over Wells Crossing Creek.



This temporary arrangement has a reduced speed limit of 80km/h, to approach and cross the bridge, with the speed limit increasing to 100km/h near Parkers Rd.

This arrangement will be in place until the northbound carriageway is improved as part of the Glenugie to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade in 2018 and 2019.

Arrawarra Interchange to Range Road:

The second stage involves moving all highway traffic onto about 10km of new four lane divided road with a speed limit of 110km/h.

The RMS expect this to occur later this year, weather permitting.



This traffic staging arrangement will connect the Woolgoolga to Halfway Creek upgrade with the existing 25km Sapphire to Woolgoolga upgrade at the Arrawarra Interchanges and connects about 35km of upgraded four lane divided road north of Coffs Harbour, with a speed limit of 110km/h, north of Coffs Harbour.



As part of this stage the existing Pacific Highway between Corindi Beach and Dirty Creek will become a local service road and change name to Solitary Islands Way.



This involves connecting Eggins Drive with the existing Pacific Highway south of Tasman Street.

This new section of Solitary Islands Way connects the local service road between Sapphire Beach and Dirty Creek.

Range Road to Grays Road

All highway traffic was moved onto about four kilometres of new northbound carriageway in a temporary contraflow

arrangement in April.

This temporary arrangement allows the new southbound carriageway to be built and has a speed limit of 80km/h and allows the new southbound carriageway to be built and the third stage of four lane divided road to be completed.

Once this work is complete all highway traffic will be divided onto the new carriageways and the speed limit will be increased to 110km/h.

The RMS expect this will occur in early 2018, weather permitting.

Wells Crossing to Franklins Road

The final stage involves improving the northbound carriageway between Wells Crossing and Franklins Road as part of the Glenugie to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade in 2018 and 2019.