TRAFFIC UPDATE: flood-affected roads for Tuesday
Planning to get around the Clarence Valley today? Check out all your road and traffic information for Tuesday, February 11.
FERRY SERVICES
Ulmarra ferry closed
Lawrence ferry closed
CLOSED
15 Mile Swamp - Lower Kangaroo Creek Rd
Armidale Road - Hortons Creek
Black Swan Drive Coutts Crossing
Carnham Road
Coombadjha Road
Geregarrow Road
Kangaroo Creek Road
Lawrence Tullymorgan Road
Lilydale Road - Lilydale Bridge
Lionsville Road, Baryulgil
McPhersons Crossing
Mulquinneys Road
Old Glen Innes Road west of Buccarumbi
Orara Way - Bluff Bridge
Plain Station Road - Yates Flat
Ramornie Station Road at Brickmakers Creek
Rogan Bridge Road
Rushforth Road Poley Bridge
Six Mile Lane, Grafton
EXERCISE CAUTION
Armidale Road - Tyringham
Coaldale Road
Frickers Road
Iluka Road at Esk River
Laytons Range Road
McIntyres Lane
Orara Way at School Lane
Palmers Channel Northbank Road
Palmers Channel Southbank Road
Rushforth Road at Tea Tree Creek
Somervale Road
Tucabia-Tyndale Road
Wooli Road at Sandy Crossing