TRAFFIC UPDATE: flood-affected roads for Tuesday

Jenna Thompson
by
11th Feb 2020 8:02 AM

Planning to get around the Clarence Valley today? Check out all your road and traffic information for Tuesday, February 11.

 

FERRY SERVICES

Ulmarra ferry closed

Lawrence ferry closed

 

CLOSED

15 Mile Swamp - Lower Kangaroo Creek Rd

Armidale Road - Hortons Creek

Black Swan Drive Coutts Crossing

Carnham Road

Coombadjha Road

Geregarrow Road

Kangaroo Creek Road

Lawrence Tullymorgan Road

Lilydale Road - Lilydale Bridge

Lionsville Road, Baryulgil

McPhersons Crossing

Mulquinneys Road

Old Glen Innes Road west of Buccarumbi

Orara Way - Bluff Bridge

Plain Station Road - Yates Flat

Ramornie Station Road at Brickmakers Creek

Rogan Bridge Road

Rushforth Road Poley Bridge

Six Mile Lane, Grafton

 

EXERCISE CAUTION

Armidale Road - Tyringham

Coaldale Road

Frickers Road

Iluka Road at Esk River

Laytons Range Road

McIntyres Lane

Orara Way at School Lane

Palmers Channel Northbank Road

Palmers Channel Southbank Road

Rushforth Road at Tea Tree Creek

Somervale Road

Tucabia-Tyndale Road

Wooli Road at Sandy Crossing

clarence roads clarence weather traffic alert
Grafton Daily Examiner

