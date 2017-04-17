TRAFFIC WATCH: 15km queue on Pacific Highway

MONDAY 2pm: TRAFFIC is now reported as being queued 15km at travelling northbound on the Pacific Highway at Woodburn.

Motorists are advised to allow an extra 40 minutes travel time.

MONDAY 12.45pm: TRAFFIC is delayed on the Pacific Highway at Woodburn due to holiday traffic, and is expected to be delayed around Byron Bay as Bluesfest comes to a close.

As of 12:21pm, Live Traffic noted heavy traffic conditions impacting travel times in both directions on the highway at Woodburn.

Northbound traffic is banked up 8km, delaying traffic by 20-25 minutes while southbound traffic is queued 4km, delaying traffic by 10-15 minutes.

Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time.

Meanwhile, Live Traffic warns that traffic from Bluesfest, which finishes today, may cause delays on the Pacific Highway near Byron Bay.

"Traffic will be heavy on approaches to Byron Bay as thousands of fans travel to the annual Bluesfest music festival on the Easter Long Weekend from Thursday 13 to Monday 17 April - 10:30am to 1:30am daily," Live Traffic reported on their website.

"Delays are expected on the Pacific Hwy around the Ewingsdale Rd and Gulgan Rd interchanges as well as on local roads near Tyagarah, including the Old Pacific Hwy.

"As festivalgoers head home on Monday delays are expected on the Pacific Hwy further south around Pimlico and Ballina.

"Motorists should avoid travelling during peak times where possible and allow extra travel time when driving through these areas."