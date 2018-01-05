VIDEO: Traffic woes for motorists

HOLIDAY traffic has repeatedly come to a complete standstill at a notorious intersection in South Grafton.

With no traffic lights, roundabout or other form of traffic control in place, motorists attempting to exit the business precinct in Iolanthe St are at times being forced to wait long periods to turn right onto the busy Pacific Highway.

The proximity of the Spring St intersection to the highway turnoff (about three car spaces) means there is no way out for cars caught at the back of the queue.

Traffic on Wednesday was banked up into the Bunnings car park, where some motorists reported being stuck for more than 40 minutes. Cars are easily led down a small cul-de-sac when taking an incorrect turn or using the shopping facilities, adding to the congestion.

Some have blamed GPS systems on navigational devices for sending motorists down the dead-end street instead of continuing road users onto the Pacific highway.

The Daily Examiner put this to the test and found this exact scenario occurred. After turning off the Grafton Bridge onto Spring St, the GPS directed us to turn left onto Iolanthe St, instead of straight onto the Pacific Highway.

This could mean an influx of tourists could be heading down Iolanthe St for no reason at all, and adding to the traffic woes.

The new Clarence River crossing in Grafton is estimated to be completed in 2019, with weather permitting.

The RMS has announced Iolanthe St will be widened to four lanes, with a roundabout and signalised pedestrian crossing.

Here's what some of our readers had to say of the Iolanthe St traffic congestion on The Daily Examiner Facebook page:

"Thumbs down to the intersection at Hungry Jacks. Something needs to be done. A disaster waiting to happen.""I was stuck in this today it was ridiculous! Traffic was at a standstill for so long, it took me 40 minutes to get out of the Bunnings carpark!"wrote that she was in a similar situation: "It took me over an hour to get into Bunnings, another 20 to try and get through the car park. I decided to stay in Bunnings as long as possible to try and avoid the mayhem outside, two hours later I braved it. 20 minutes just to get out of the car park then a 40 minute wait to get to Maccas.""Whoever designed that intersection I hope they never work again! Worst designed area EVER, anywhere, Christmas holidays or not. It's a fatality waiting to happen.""Put a policeman there and control traffic. A hassle, but at least fair!""There was a few police at the intersection today for a while, and traffic flowed fine. Once the congestion cleared they left. And it all came back again.""Clever ppl, those RMS engineers who allow this to continue! We need to put some pressure on the state govt to find a solution to work until the new bridge is opened.""Been going on every school holidays for years but alas neither council or the RMS will take responsibility so traffic will continue to be a problem there. Easy solution move McDonalds to Halfway Creek."