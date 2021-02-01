Menu
A man’s body was found at Rainbow Beach this morning.
Tragedy as body washes up on Rainbow Beach

Eden Boyd
1st Feb 2021 12:11 PM | Updated: 12:24 PM
Police are investigating after the body of a man was found washed up on Rainbow Beach early on Monday morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers were on scene at Rainbow Beach after the dead man was found about 5.30am.

"The circumstances as to how he arrived there are unknown at this stage and are being investigated," he said.

The spokesman said police were assisted by a LifeFlight helicopter crew to search the area around the beach, but no further information had come to light at this stage.

It's understood the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

More to come.

