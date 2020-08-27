Menu
News

Fisherman pulls kayaker’s body from river

by Judith Kerr
27th Aug 2020 12:25 PM
Police have recovered the body of a man who went missing after his kayak overturned during a day out on the Logan River on Saturday.

The Eagleby man's body was pulled from waters on the northern Gold Coast just after 5.30am when a fisherman alerted authorities.

The 26-year-old had been out in a two-man kayak with a 27-year-old friend from Woodridge who was able to get ashore with no injuries and raise the alarm.

Hope started fading for the man on Tuesday when Polair stepped up its air search and found no trace.

Police had previously launched a multi-agency sea and air search.

Friends of the man took up a desperate search.

"No, he's still missing. Prepared for the worst but just want closure," one friend of the missing man said on Facebook.

Crews from Volunteer Marine Rescue at Victoria Point headed out to search for missing kayaker on Saturday when there were 25knot winds on the river, making the waters choppy.

The incident was the second on southeast Queensland waters after two men died when their boat capsized in rough conditions in Moreton Bay last week.

Originally published as Tragedy: Fisherman pulls kayaker's body from river

drowning

