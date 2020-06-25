‘Tragedy for all’: Student in court over motorbike crash

A student who crashed into a motorbike, seriously injuring a rider, was so traumatised by the incident she has not got behind the wheel of a car since.

AN international student who crashed into a motorbike seriously injuring a rider showed "comprehensive inattention", a court has been told.

Sangay Dolma, 30, had only had her Australian driver's licence for five days when she drove into a motorcyclist who had stopped at set of red traffic lights on Moggill Road in Kenmore on April 24 last year.

The 79-year-old Scarborough man suffered head injuries, broken bones and needed multiple operations after the accident, a Brisbane court was told.

Dolma has not driven since and appeared tearful at Brisbane District Court on Thursday, where she pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm.

The court was told that witnesses said the lights had been red for "some time" when Dolma drove straight through them, running over the rider on his "bright red" motorbike.

The 79-year-old motorcyclist was hit while waiting at a red traffic light at this Moggill Road intersection. Picture: Queensland Police

Prosecutor Russell Hood described her driving as showing "comprehensive inattention" and said the crash was a result of more than a momentary lapse in concentration.

Defence barrister Terry Morgans said Dolma was unfamiliar with the roads and had only recently arrived from Bhutan to Brisbane, where she is studying her master's degree in hospitality and tourism.

Mr Morgans said Dolma had written a letter of apology to the rider and was traumatised by her actions.

He said she had since been diagnosed with PTSD, depression and anxiety and her marriage had broken down.

Judge Julie Dick described the incident as a tragedy for everyone involved and accepted that it was not a "deliberate course of reckless driving".

"This incident was a tragedy for a number of people. The first in my mind is the victim," Judge Dick said.

"He was an independent 79-year-old man. Now he walks with a cane and needs help from his family for just about everything."

"It was a tragedy for you in some ways. You've stopped driving, which I think shows the impact of this incident on you."

Dolma was sentenced to 18 months' jail wholly suspended.

