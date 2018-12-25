TRAGEDY: Man drowns on Christmas Day

A CHRISTMAS day tragedy on NSW's South Coast as a man drowned in a lake.

HE is the fifth person to drown in NSW waters after four people died at Moonee Beach in the state's north near Coffs Harbour in two separate incidents.

TWO DEAD ONE MISSING in Northern NSW beach

RELATED LINK: Fourth man dies at Moonee Beach near Coffs Harbour

About 2.40pm on Christmas Day, emergency services were called to Lake Conjola Entrance Road, Lake Conjola, after reports a man had been pulled from the water.

Police have been told the man went missing while snorkelling and was pulled from the water following a search by family and bystanders.

Despite efforts to revive him, the man was declared deceased at the scene.

Officers from South Coast Police District attended and commenced inquiries.

The man has not been formally identified but he is believed to be a 46-year-old, Korean National, on a student visa.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be prepared for the coroner.