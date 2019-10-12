Menu
FATAL: Emergency services were called to the incident near Urunga this morning. Daily Telegraph
TRAGEDY: Man killed after being hit by train on Coffs Coast

Sam Flanagan
by
12th Oct 2019 3:19 PM | Updated: 4:49 PM
12th Oct 2019 3:19 PM | Updated: 4:49 PM

A PASSENGER train has been held up in Urunga for sometime after emergency services were called to deal with a critical incident. 

The incident occurred near the Urunga cemetery, with initial reports suggesting a man jumped in front of the northbound train while it was moving.

Coffs-Clarence Police and NSW Ambulance were immediately called to the scene just after 7am this morning.

Paramedics began emergency treatment on arrival, but the male was unable to be revived.

The train continued on its journey just after 11am.  

If you or someone you know is suffering, help is available. 

Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Headspace: 1800 650 890

Kids Helpline: 1800 551 800

