Tragedy response proof empathy is alive in Australia, NZ

STRONG RESPONSE: Community members light candles at a prayer vigil at Grafton's Christ Church Cathedral in the wake of the NZ shooting. The response from Australia and New Zealand was an eye-opener for Grafton resident Jason Grimes, who grew up in USA.

GROWING up American has a lot of perks. There are many things I miss about the country I was born and raised in. Make no mistake, anyone who has met me knows I am still, despite living here a decade, as American as apple pie.

However, over the course of this week, as a result of the Christchurch tragedy, I have become aware of one side effect of being raised in America to which I am both saddened by, and grateful to be an Australian Citizen and member of this community.

When I heard the news of the massacre in New Zealand, I did not react. I did not feel sad, or upset, or take time to think about the many tragic victims sadly lost or those left behind. In fact, I simply saw it as another shooting in another place; a part of life in today's society.

It wasn't until I came back to work, saw and spoke with friends, saw the looks on people's faces around town, and saw the response of both the Australian and New Zealand governments that I realised, in this part of the world, these tragedies are not a part of life.

Grafton Headspace manager Jason Grimes

I reflected on my response and realised how accustomed I had become to these types of tragedies and how tragic that is.

I have watched with an overwhelming sense of hope over these past few days as people have come together. The focus being primarily where it should; on the victims, their families and how as two great countries solutions can be put into place to prevent future tragedies.

I have watched two religions often depicted as in opposition unite in a message of peace, love and tolerance.

I have watched political parties, more often than not adversarial in views, unite in messages of unity, prevention and tolerance.

I have watched all of this realising in Australia and New Zealand, the people, the communities, the religious leaders and politicians will not allow events like what has happened to become a part of life in these societies.

I am proud to be American, that will never subside. But I am grateful to be Australian. Grateful to be raising my children in a country where people can put aside differences in the pursuit of a better safer future for their fellow man.

I am most of all grateful for the lessons I have learned, the perspective I have gained, that tragedies like the one we have just witnessed must never, ever become just a part of life.

The views conveyed in this article are the views of Jason Grimes only, and not representative of Headspace as an organisation.

