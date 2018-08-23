Tragic 24 hours on Bruce Highway

The wreckage of the vehicle is removed from the crash scene on the Bruce Highway near Bloomsbury.

The wreckage of the vehicle is removed from the crash scene on the Bruce Highway near Bloomsbury. Ashley Pillhofer

A MACKAY man became the fourth person to die on the Bruce Highway in 24 hours, after a horror head-on crash in Bloomsbury yesterday.

The 35-year-old man died at the scene, near the intersection of Porters Rd, after a flatbed truck collided with his sedan about 7.20am.

Senior Sergeant Matt Sheridan said initial investigations suggest one of the vehicles was travelling on the wrong side of the road.

"Once the ambulance were on scene they confirmed that one person had tragically passed away at the scene and now police are investigating," he said.

"Now the cause of why the collision occurred is still under investigation, it appears that one of the vehicles has crossed over the wrong side of the road."

Police investigate at the scene of the crash on the Bruce Highway near Bloomsbury, in which a 35-year-old Mackay man was killed on Wednesday. Ashley Pillhofer

Snr Sgt Sheridan said the driver of the truck was transported to Mackay Base Hospital to be treated for shock.

The highway was backed up for kilometres, while officers from the Forensic Crash Unit gathered evidence.

Yesterday's tragedy comes after three people lost their lives on the Bruce Highway just outside Bowen on Tuesday afternoon.

A Bowen man and two elderly interstate tourists died after their vehicles collided with a truck carrying 11,000 litres of diesel.

The scene of the fatal crash between a fuel tanker and two cars north of Bowen on Tuesday. The wreckage was transported past the crash site near Bloomsbury on Wednesday. Kyle Evans

Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan said the carnage was confronting for the Mackay and Whitsunday regions.

"I want to state the obvious, it is a tragedy," Mr Costigan said.

"We have had four deaths in the stretch from Calen to Merinda in the space of 24 hours.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the deceased."

Mr Costigan, who travels up to 80,0000km each year on local roads, said he would continue to "beat the drum" to improve safety on the Bruce Highway.

"I know the road intimately and without speculating [what happened] it is important people take extra care," he said.

Dawson MP George Christensen paid tribute to the four lives lost in Federal Parliament yesterday.

"My electorate includes more than 400km of the 1700km long highway which is why I have placed and will continue to place a high priority on safety upgrades for the Bruce," he said.

Mackay Road Accident Action Group chairman Noel Lang said the loss of four lives was an "unnecessary outcome".

While Mr Lang said some areas on the Bruce Highway needed attention, he would not be drawn on giving a safety rating to that particular stretch of highway.

"I would not consider it unsafe; but could more be done? Yes."

Police ask anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to contact Police Link.

From a road safety perspective Mr Lang said it was critical drivers avoid fatigue and distraction.