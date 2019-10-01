Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services at the scene of the fatal incident.
Emergency services at the scene of the fatal incident.
News

Tragic turn in jogging mystery gripping hinterland

30th Sep 2019 9:18 PM | Updated: 1st Oct 2019 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man hit by a car while jogging in the Sunshine Coast's hinterland has died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

The 23-year-old was struck from behind, carried 50m on the bonnet before being catapulted into a gully.

Bystanders ran to his aid, pulling him from the water and performing first aid.

He died in hospital this afternoon nine days after the incident .

He was in a critical condition when airlifted from the scene suffering spinal fractures and a severe brain injury.

The man was running along Old Gympie Rd, Glass House Mountains about 11.15am on September 21.

Police have indicated they were treating it as accident and no charges have been laid. Investigations are ongoing.

More Stories

editors picks fatal hinterland jogger sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Are the burgers better at the Village Green?

    premium_icon Are the burgers better at the Village Green?

    Food & Entertainment Village Green and Jacaranda Hotel both named as finalists in categories of the AHA NSW excellence awards, with the Village Green earning a nod in Best Burger

    GHOSTS GONE? Grafton making moves for NRRRL reunion

    premium_icon GHOSTS GONE? Grafton making moves for NRRRL reunion

    Rugby League The 2019 Group 2 premiers are pushing for an imminent switch.

    Former Maclean teacher, community advocate passes away

    premium_icon Former Maclean teacher, community advocate passes away

    People and Places Committed to his community and communication

    New data reveals holiday traffic hotspots to avoid

    New data reveals holiday traffic hotspots to avoid

    News Hitting the road over the long weekend?