Tragic end to river search

A SEARCH for a missing woman in the river near Palmers Island at around 7.30am Friday morning has ended in tragedy.

The 85-year-old woman was found dead in the river near Goodwood Island near the Browns Rock Caravan Park.

Police, Marine Rescue and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter all searched for around an hour before the body was located.

A police spokeswoman said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

If this article has raised any issues or concerns for you, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.