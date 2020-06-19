Menu
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter searches over Palmers Island.
Tragic end to river search

Adam Hourigan
adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
19th Jun 2020 6:49 PM
A SEARCH for a missing woman in the river near Palmers Island at around 7.30am Friday morning has ended in tragedy.

The 85-year-old woman was found dead in the river near Goodwood Island near the Browns Rock Caravan Park.

Police, Marine Rescue and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter all searched for around an hour before the body was located.

A police spokeswoman said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

If this article has raised any issues or concerns for you, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.

goodwood island palmers island police westpac rescue chopper
Grafton Daily Examiner

