A derelict phantom boat has been spotted off Brisbane five months after it capsized near Newcastle killing a 78-year-old couple and a family friend.
A derelict phantom boat has been spotted off Brisbane five months after it capsized near Newcastle killing a 78-year-old couple and a family friend.
Tragic derelict ghost boat’s 600km journey

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
27th Dec 2019 1:42 PM
A PHANTOM vessel has been sighted near North Stradbroke Island five months after it tragically capsized leaving three people dead.

The battered remnants of the 11.7m catamaran were spotted floating in South Passage Bar off North Stradbroke Island today.

In July, Grandparents Helen Cooper and Rod Cooper, both aged 78, drowned along with a family friend after the vessel capsized in tumultuous seas off Stockton Beach.

Jeremy Cooper, 50, and his daughter Emma, 16, were found clutching onto the catamaran, fighting for life.

The catamaran was found floating near North Stradbroke Island. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
The catamaran was found floating near North Stradbroke Island. Picture: 7 News Brisbane

A vicious combination of high seas, strong winds and sea debris prevented authorities from retrieving the boat.

In the 5 months since the tragedy, the ghost ship has floated some 600km from New South Wales to Queensland.

