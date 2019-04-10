Tragic photo of a mother dolphin carrying her baby

Western Australian wildlife researchers witnessed a heartbreaking scene after a dolphin was spotted carrying the body her dead calf.

Parks and Wildlife Western Australia posted a picture of the tragic moment to their Facebook page after they found the calf tangled in a crab pot in Claremont Bay.

The dolphin's mother was swimming next to her trapped baby when the team found them, but by the time they were located the calf was already dead.

A dolphin in Western Australia has been found swimming with her dead calf.

"The dead calf has since been freed from the crab pot, but remains in the water with the mother dolphin as she grieves," the wildlife service said.

"Dolphins are highly intelligent creatures and are known to stay with their young for a period of time following a death."

They added that the team would monitor the dolphin and remove the calf at an appropriate time.

"We ask the public to stay well away from the dolphin and her dead calf during this time," the post read.

"This is a timely reminder to safely dispose of all fishing lines and ropes and report any tangled wildlife immediately."

The post had attracted hundreds of comments.

"Oh this is heartbreaking. Thank you so much for allowing the mother to grieve," one person said.

"Yet again an animal suffers because of human selfishness and stupidity. Tragic loss of this baby" another wrote.

One added: "Ashamed that a fellow human being caused this cruel death because they were too lazy to properly remove their gear from the river."