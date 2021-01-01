Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Tragic start to year as woman, 35, dies in Bundaberg crash

Crystal Jones
1st Jan 2021 7:30 AM | Updated: 8:37 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Bundaberg's new year has started with tragedy after a 35-year-old woman died following a single vehicle crash in the state's region overnight.

Just before 9pm, the woman was travelling along Bucca Road, near Stevens, and crashed into a tree.

The woman was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are continuing investigations into the circumstances of the crash.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2100000179 within the online suspicious activity form.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHOCK: Owner reveals details of brazen coffee shop assault

        Premium Content SHOCK: Owner reveals details of brazen coffee shop assault

        News ‘For me, even if we never find out who it was, the biggest thing is he’s out there thinking he got away with it.’

        QUESTIONS: Will $14m for a new pool help bushfire recovery?

        Premium Content QUESTIONS: Will $14m for a new pool help bushfire recovery?

        News Council defends grant applications for new complex among millions of dollars...

        Daily Catch-Up: January 1, 2021

        Premium Content Daily Catch-Up: January 1, 2021

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place.

        • 1st Jan 2021 7:30 AM
        Plea from Japan: “What happened to Taiki?”

        Premium Content Plea from Japan: “What happened to Taiki?”

        News Family of man found dead near Ballina have appealed for information