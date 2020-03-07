Cinders' tragic story has fairy tale ending

Cinders the cat has made a miraculous recovery after surviving the Nymboida fire

Cinders the cat has made a miraculous recovery after surviving the Nymboida fire

SHE warmed our hearts with her incredible tale of survival in the face of Nymboida's devastating firestorm. Now Cinders the cat is celebrating a new chapter in her life.

Discovered cowering in a chicken shed days after the blaze had swept through, the abandoned black cat was rushed to Riverbank Animal Hospital in South Grafton with severe burns to her face and ears.

Four months on from the fire, the timid feline has settled into her new home with adoptive mum Trish Sutherland, along with a new name.

Cinders' injuries are continuing to heal. Adam Hourigan

"We decided to call her Cinderella, which is perfect given the transformation she's been through," Mrs Sutherland said.

"It took a bit of time for her to settle in but now she follows me around everywhere.

"I don't know how anybody could just give her up because she's such a good girl, such a nice little cat."

Despite enduring such a painful trauma, Mrs Sutherland said Cinderella hasn't lost that kitten mischief.

"I hear her running around on the timber floors in the middle of the night, then she'll jump on the bed and I dare not move my feet or she'll attack them!" she said.

"Though she doesn't like the sewing machine very much."

Mrs Sutherland said Cinders often sleeps on her back while kneading the air, a positive sign she has settled nicely into her new home.

Mrs Sutherland said the original plan was to adopt a ginger cat.

"My daughter showed me a photo of her and after hearing her story, that was it," she said.

"I guess you could say she's a 'different' shade of orange!"