Inseparable brothers ‘going home’ for burial

YOUNG brothers Barak Austral and Jhulio Sariago will be buried together in Darwin after the two tragically drowned in Townsville's Ross River.

The boys' mother, Leann Eatts, will hold a Townsville memorial for the boys, aged three and five, but is planning their final resting place to be the Northern Territory.

A GoFundMe page and Facebook Fundraiser have been established to help transport the boys' bodies back to Darwin.

The page reads in part: "The boys are from Darwin and I would love to be able to help bring them home with the support and love of our community."

The "inseparable" brothers were found lifeless in the river early on Tuesday morning after they disappeared from their Brett St home on Monday afternoon.

Barak Austral, 5 with Jhulio Sariago, 3

Ros Eatts, the boys' aunt, thanked the Townsville community for the support the family had received.

Local businesses have offered to donate money for the boys' funerals as countless people have continued to drop by the family home to offer support, by cooking meals or helping out around the home.

"People are dropping in off the street - the news has hit every mother, father, grandmother, grandfather in the community and everywhere," Ms Eatts said.

"Every little bit helps … this tragedy has been gut-wrenching and a heartbreaking tragedy that has torn our hearts into millions of pieces.

"This has not only affected our lives, but it has also had a devastating effect on the community."