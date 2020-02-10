Trail bike rider’s death brings on dad’s heart attack

A 23-year-old man has been killed in a trail bike accident and his 57-year-old father hospitalised following a heart attack at the crash scene.

The 23-year-old was riding the motorcycle downhill on Robert Brown reserve on the corner of Flushcombe Rd and the highway at 1:20pm on Monday when he struck the metal roadway railing and fell off.

NSW Ambulance and a CareFlight medical team arrived to find the rider in cardiac arrest and attempted resuscitation before he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old rider hit the guard rail and died at the scene. Picture: TNV

NSW Ambulance Chief Inspector Brian Parsell said that the rider's 57-year-old father also "went into cardiac arrest" after he arrived at the scene and caught sight of his seriously injured son.

"While this drama was unfolding, the gentleman's father also had a heart attack," Chief Inspector Parsell said.

"(The rider's father) was brought to the scene by bystanders, and was emotionally distraught by his son being resuscitated by paramedics. He had a previous cardiac history, and had a heart attack onsite."

Loved ones of the trail bike rider comfort each other at the crash site on Robert Brown Reserve in Blacktown. Picture: TNV

The 57-year-old man was treated by paramedics before being transported to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition, Chief Insp Parsell said.

A crime scene has been established and the cause of the crash is being investigated by police.