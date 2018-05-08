Trail ride map created to show off Grafton's heritage

THE Grafton Festival of the Bike begins tomorrow.

Part of the festival is the introduction of the Grafton Walking and Cycling Heritage Trail by the Grafton Cycling Club which will allow visitors and the community to follow a trail map and check out Grafton's heritage.

Trail co-organiser Danny Loyden said the trail was a great opportunity to see the history of the town and its architecture.

"The map is here to stay. A lot of people visiting Grafton bring their bikes so it's something they can access," MrLoyden said.

"Choose your own adventure really. (There's) a few points of interest and suggested routes to go by, (but) you can certainly branch out and go across the south and have a good look around."

Co-organiser Samantha Lovejoy road-tested the trail with a friend.

"I want to encourage kids, women, whoever to get on their bikes and really enjoy Grafton," MsLovejoy said.

This Friday is a Heritage Cycle tour where a guide will accompany you around the sights of Grafton. The tour will depart at Memorial Park, Prince St, Grafton at 9am.

All information and a list of events at www.graftoncycleclub.com/festival-of-the-bike?p=188

The map will be available to download soon at the My Clarence Valley website.

Festival of the Bike schedule:

Wednesday: The official opening of the at the Clocktower Hotel at 5.45pm. This will be followed by the screening of Mamil at the Saraton Theatre at 7:15. Purchase tickets here: tickets.demand.film/event/3927

Thursday: The screening of Wheelmen of the Clarence at the Pelican Playhouse in Through St. South Grafton.

Friday: 8am: The community is to invited to join students and staff on the Grafton Public School initiative 'The Bike Bus' which is a supervised ride to school that occurs every Friday morning. Leaving from the corner of Bacon St and Briemba St, Grafton. After there will be an assembly where riders participating in the Grafton to Inverell Cycle Classic will have a chance to talk to students about cycling.

​9am: Heritage Cycle tours. A map and a guide will accompany you and give you a fun insight into our fabulous township. The Tour will depart Memorial Park, Prince St, Grafton.

4-6pm: Mingle with the teams and meet the riders that will undertake the Grafton to Inverell Classic. Sign on will be at Toast Espresso, Prince St.

​Saturday: Cheer on the starters as they take on the 228km course, climbing 3382m.