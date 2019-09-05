Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
XPT at Casino train station.
XPT at Casino train station. Susanna Freymark
News

Train derailment near Grafton affecting services

Kathryn Lewis
by
5th Sep 2019 12:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DERAILED train north of Grafton is affecting North Coast passenger train services with buses replacing trains from Grafton.  

The Sydney Central to Casino route is affected. Passengers at Grafton will transfer to coach services through to Casino. 

The Australian Rail Track Corporation has confirmed the derailed train is a ballast train with one bogie on a wagon off the track at North Grafton. 

The train is upright. 

The ARTC is working through alternative train operations and have begun repairs to some track damage. 

It is understood trains should be running by early this evening. 

australian rail track corporation grafton trains transport for nsw xpt
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Resident reacts in disbelief over mammoth development

    premium_icon Resident reacts in disbelief over mammoth development

    Council News DA submitted for 255 manufactured homes in popular semi-rural area

    • 5th Sep 2019 12:00 PM
    2019 DEX Shield Rugby League qualifiers

    2019 DEX Shield Rugby League qualifiers

    Rugby League Photos, match reports from Clarence Valley's inter-school rivalry

    Motorcyclist killed in crash on Gwydir Highway

    premium_icon Motorcyclist killed in crash on Gwydir Highway

    News EMERGENCY services attended the scene yesterday afternoon

    UPDATE: Two-car collision on Grafton bridge

    premium_icon UPDATE: Two-car collision on Grafton bridge

    News A driver to be issued an infringement for negligent driving