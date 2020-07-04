Train passenger arrives with symptoms

A train passenger who arrived at Sydney’s Central Station with coronavirus symptoms has been rushed away in an ambulance.

A passenger on board a Sydney train has reportedly been loaded into an ambulance and transported to hotel quarantine after displaying symptoms of COVID-19.

The passenger was on board an XPT train from Victoria with 59 others that arrived at Central Station on Saturday morning, the Today show reported.

The passenger is believed to have boarded the train in regional NSW, according to Today.

A passenger with COVID-19 symptoms is loaded into an ambulance at Sydney’s Central Station. Picture: Today

NCA NewsWire has contacted NSW Ambulance, NSW Health and Transport for NSW for comment.

Passengers arriving on trains from interstate to Central are being temperature checked by nurses before exiting the station this morning.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard lashed a Victorian man from a virus hot spot who arrived in Sydney by train on Friday, saying it should serve as a warning to others.

Authorities intercepted the man, aged in his late 50s, at Central on Friday after he arrived on an XPT from Melbourne.

When health authorities on the ground asked the man to produce his driver's licence, it revealed an address located within one of the 10 Victorian hot-spot suburbs in lockdown after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The man now faces up to $11,000 in fines or six months behind bars.

"Let this be a message for Victorians from a hot spot, do not come to NSW unless you have a very good reason or have an exemption to come here, particularly for a medical reason, or something else extraordinary," Mr Hazzard told reporters on Friday.

"Don't come to NSW on a half-baked situation which shows you have a licence coming from a hot spot but then claim you don't come from there. We'll assume you did and that's how you'll be treated."

On Wednesday a woman was intercepted by health authorities, also at Sydney's Central Station, after arriving from Melbourne. She had travelled to Sydney despite showing symptoms of the virus and had also failed to wait to receive her pending test results.

NSW recorded no new cases of coronavirus on Friday, while Victoria registered 66.

