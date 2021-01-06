Train tragedy: thoughts go out to driver

Sarah Louise Day was hit and killed by a train near Coffs Creek on the night of December 29. Photo by Frank Redward.

Following the tragic death of local woman Sarah Louise Day on train tracks near Coffs Creek last week, some have expressed concerns for the wellbeing of the driver involved.

The 22-year-old was killed just one day after her birthday in what her mother Marnie Louise Ross described as a stupid mistake.

"She was going out to the carnival with friends and decided to climb onto the train bridge and just didn't make it off the tracks in time," Marnie told the Advocate on Monday.

With news of the incident shared on social media many expressed concern for the driver as well as condolences for the family.

"I feel very sorry for the the family and their loss. BUT how about the poor driver of the train who now has to live with the fact that he killed someone, through no fault of his own.

Sadly they are just forgotten and what they have to endure for the rest of their lives," posted Tony Linnett on the Coffs Coast Advocate Facebook page.

Sarah pictured with her children, her mother Marnie and best friend Krystale at the beach.

"This is so sad. My partner and I were laying in bed last night and heard the train driver sit on the horn for about five seconds. We knew then that something wasn't right," Sandie Veronica posted

The Australian Rail Track Corporation (ARTC) manages more than 8,500km of track over five states, including NSW and manages the tracks where the tragedy took place.

An ARTC representative confirmed it was a Specialist Container Transport (SRC) Logistics freight train involved in the incident.

"ARTC is primarily a freight network operator, however, some passenger services use the ARTC track. Our customers are the train operators who use the track," an ARTC representative explained.

"Generally, there is a support system and formal employee assistance program for drivers and track crew who are involved in these kinds of incidents."

Specialist Container Transport (SRC) Logistics were contacted but did not return the Advocate's calls.

More information from ARTC:

