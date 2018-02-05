Iluka residents' fight for ambulance station not over

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Supt Evan Clark, Acting Deputy Director of Operations/Service Delivery, NSW Ambulance North Coast Sector along with paramedics, Greg & Belinda man the information stall about Community First Responders at the Iluka Markets on Sunday. They are joined by instigators of the Iluka ambulance station petition John & Ann McLean and fellow Iluka resident Noela Powell.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and Supt Evan Clark, Acting Deputy Director of Operations/Service Delivery, NSW Ambulance North Coast Sector along with paramedics, Greg & Belinda man the information stall about Community First Responders at the Iluka Markets on Sunday. They are joined by instigators of the Iluka ambulance station petition John & Ann McLean and fellow Iluka resident Noela Powell.

THE next step in the fight to secure an ambulance station for Iluka continued yesterday at its local monthly markets.

While there was some positive response for information stallholders the Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis and NSW Ambulance Service, the local campaign to secure a more tangible presence is far from over, according to petition organisers Ann and John McLean who collected 11,500 signatures to support that.

Mr Gulaptis and the ambulance representatives were there to explain the proposal to set up a community first responder at the seaside township, the next option for the town after Minister for Health Brad Hazzard said no to a full-time ambulance station.

Mr Gulaptis said despite some of the concerns, Sunday's community consultation was a good starting point.

"It's important that we have this meeting with community to provide them with correct information. I know they have their heart set on getting an ambulance station and I can understand that. I would like to have an ambulance there too but, that aside, what we need to do is look at what the options are in the interim," he said.

"Yes we will continue to fight for an ambulance in Iluka but building something in bricks and mortar is not on the radar at the moment. But we need to keep the profile up there and demonstrate how a first responder might be overworked in Iluka with a huge caseload and then we can move to that next step to get a dedicated service there."

Mr Gulaptis said quite a few people visited the stall who didn't understand what a CFR was.

"Iluka tried it about five years and couldn't get any response from the community but it has changed since then," he said.

The program didn't cost volunteers anything, he said, and everyone was trained locally with a lot of support.

"The next step is to explore this further, get some volunteers interested and look towards that. They want to know more about it but at the moment their first thoughts are, we want an ambulance station and that's that.

"We just need to get over this first step in the process, need volunteers to step up and the first step in doing that is gauging community reaction and informing them to see where we go from here. We need to put out a survey to see if there are people prepared to be CFR and have a community meeting to show what it entails if someone is prepared to take it up.

"There are a terrific number of volunteers in Iluka already. This would be another string to their bow, a community helping themselves and building resilence within the community. I think some residents are of the opinion, if we get a CFR we won't ever get an ambulance station but that's not right. We need to work progressively towards that, one step at a time in achieving that."

Which is where Ann and John McLean come in. The couple behind the petition to secure an ambulance station for Iluka went along to Sunday's stall and, while they appreciated the efforts being made, they still believe a CFR is not the answer.

Mrs McLean said they (government and NSW Ambulance) were painting a nice picture convincing people that this was what Iluka needed and the response they got from people who supported their petition as they walked away from the stall was that they signed for an ambulance, not a CFR.

"It's not going to be effective. Rotary Club tried it five years ago and one person was prepared to do it," she said.

"They had 30 people interested initially but, when they found out what they had to do, what the responsibilities were and the training, they pulled out. That response hasn't changed very much."

The couple have encouraged residents to go and listen and form their own opinions. A Facebook group the pair is setting up will be another way to do that.

The Iluka Ambulance Action Group will be the place people can share information, give feedback and responses to issues that matter to them.

"A lot of people don't like to talk publicly about these things so this community group will be a closed one that you apply for," Mrs McLean said

Mr McLean said Iluka was an isolated area, and it had an ageing population.

"We've had a house boat overturn, a lady slipped on rocks who wasn't found until the next day and the last few weeks we've had two stroke victims," he said.

"A first responder volunteer isn't enough. I've had the ambulance around before.

"I'm a heart patient, I'm 73 and I'd be very scared if someone with just first aid training was responsible for that."

Representing NSW Ambulance Service at Sunday's stall, Superintendent Evan Clark - acting director of operations of the North Coast - explained why Iluka currently didn't meet the criteria for a permanent ambulance station and what they were doing to improve services in Iluka.

"Given existing and projected activities in Iluka and the Yamba and Maclean ambulance locations, there are currently no plans for a station at Iluka but we have had an additional seven paramedics assigned to Maclean since May 2017, more than doubling the workforce and bringing the total to 12 at Maclean and five to Yamba."

Mr Clark said roster changes and staff increases were aimed at reducing fatigue by not requiring paramedics to respond to emergencies from home after completing their duty shifts.

"Every 12 hours fresh crews arrive in Maclean to provide 24hr-a-day, on-duty coverage from there to Iluka. Certainly if things change, we will look at it again but resource levels go where demand tells us we need to be.

"We understand that Iluka is isolated and out of the way but a lot of communities are in that boat and CFR models are what we are advocating for them and that program is a fit for Iluka right now so we have to give that a chance to work.

"South West Rocks started with a CFR and then things changed and now they have an ambulance station."