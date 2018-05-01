Trainees hatch a few hutches

DRIVING HER FUTURE: Tazmyne Lewis puts together one of the hutches with help from Toni Kearney from Bunnings and Jacob Roberts backed by Peter Sinfield from the Men's Shed.

DRIVING HER FUTURE: Tazmyne Lewis puts together one of the hutches with help from Toni Kearney from Bunnings and Jacob Roberts backed by Peter Sinfield from the Men's Shed. Caitlan Charles

A FEW of our fluffy friends will have new homes thanks to Novaskill, Bunnings Grafton and the Grafton Men's Shed.

The team spent the day at Bunnings constructing and painting rabbit hutches for the Rabbit Rescue Centre as part of some Novaskill participants' Certificate II in construction.

The group put together and painted the hutches in the DIY area at Bunnings.

Andrew Richardson from Novaskill said Bunnings were supporting the local community with the joint project and training people so that they could gain the necessary skills to get employment in Grafton.

Kevin Watkins from the Men's Shed said as a community group, they wanted to help with the project and share their knowledge.

The Men's Shed pre-fabricated each rabbit hutch, ready for participants Tazmyne Lewis and Jacob Roberts to put them together.

"Bunnings gives us the sheets, we have a model to work from, we measure the sizes and cut the sheets up,” Mr Watkins said.

"Then they can simply put them together, they don't have to do any of the hard work.

"And we have fun, which is what it's all about, we take part in things like this all the time.”

Mr Watkins said Bunnings repays their work with vouchers they spend in store.