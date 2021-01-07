Traineeship opportunities for Year 12 graduates

Apprenticeship Careers Australia are looking for eager 2020 Year 12 graduates interested in undertaking a Project Management Traineeship as part of the NSW Government Infrastructure program.

As part of a newly announced NSW Government Infrastructure Traineeship program, the class of 2020 have immediate employment opportunities thanks to a new two-year traineeship was launched by NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell in December.

More than 100 NSW school leavers have the opportunity to work in the project teams who are delivering more than 200 new and upgraded schools to support communities across NSW.

“Given young people who gain qualifications and skills in this area will be in high demand, we encourage anyone interested in this opportunity to contact us now, as the positions will be filled very quickly” Apprenticeship Careers Australia general manager, Luke Radford said.

“Apprenticeships and traineeships are a fantastic pathway to establishing a career, as they combine a nationally recognised qualification with the all-important practical experience in the workplace that employers are looking for.

“Best of all, you not only earn an income while studying, but also avoid accumulating debt like HECS.”

For more information on the NSW Government Infrastructure program or other opportunities with Apprenticeship Careers Australia, visit http://www.apprenticeshipcareers.com.au or call 0406 428 906.