Weir set for all out assault on Ballarat Cup

Trainer Darren Weir could have seven runners in the Ballarat Cup next weekend.

DARREN Weir will gang tackle his hometown $350,000 Ballarat Cup next Saturday with

possibly seven starters in the event.

Weir is considering running Lucky For All, Master Zephyr, Tradesman, Kiwia, Another Coldie, Andrea Mantegna and Top Prospect.

He said he'd make a decision during the week whether they would all run.

Another Coldie has won country Cups at his past two starts, which were at Horsham and at Kyneton.

Andrea Mantegna is another last start country Cup as he won the Ararat Cup, a race in which Master Zephyr finished third.

Weir's Warrnambool stable foreman Jarrod McLean said Kiwia and Tradesman had pulled up well after running in the Eclipse Stakes at Sandown. Kiwia finished an unlucky fifth and Tradesman finished seventh and he expected them to run in the $350,000 race.

Darren Weir-trained Lucky For All could run in the Ballarat Cup next Sunday. Picture: Getty

McLean on Sunday night flew five horses to Perth for the summer carnival including four of Weir's and his own last start Mackinnon Stakes winner Trap For Fools.

The horses will be stabled at Lindsey Smith's Casaurina property.

Iconoclasm and Peaceful State will contest next Saturday's Group 1 $1 million Railway Stakes (1600m) and Junipal will run in the Western Australia Guineas (1600m).

The following Saturday, Voodoo Lad will run in the $1 million Winterbottom Stakes (1200m) on December 1, while Trap For Fools will run in the $1 million Kingston Town Classic (1800m) on December 8.

Caulfield trainer Mick Price intends to contact Racing Victoria chairman Brian Kreuger and chief steward Jamie Stier on Monday morning after his mare Pedrena was scratched from the final race at Sandown due to lashing out while in the barriers.

Pedrena was a late scratching at Sandown on Saturday.

Price said Pedrena's behaviour was because he can't use the banned hormone control substance Regumate.

Racing Australia banned Regumate this season, which Racing Victoria followed but Racing NSW ignored this and made their own rule, allowing it with a threshold.

Price said he used Progesterone instead but that was too short acting and not effective enough for mares in season.

"The decision in New South Wales to have a threshold for Regumate is a good one but the decision in Victoria is a poor one," Price said on RSN.

Price added that a barrier attendant had told him there had been a deterioration in the behaviour of mares behind the barriers since Regumate had been banned.