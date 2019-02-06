Menu
READY TO RIDE: Strapper Harry Hinks with Sckam. Kathryn Lewis
Horses

Trainer hopeful for good third run from Sckam

Kathryn Lewis
by
6th Feb 2019 1:00 AM
BM58: Alan Ryan's latest competitor Sckam is back on home turf in search of a third career win in the Year of the Pig Benchmark 58 Handicap (2220m) today.

The four-year-old has been on a strong run of form lately, winning at Kempsey two starts ago, and finishing in the placings on either side of that effort.

Ryan said the third start in the gelding's career would allow him to show his true potential after taking a bit of time to develop.

"He's his own worst enemy sometimes, but I think we can get him to settle," he said.

Jockey Leah Kilner had a "terrific" ride on Sckam in his previous run at Kempsey, and Ryan is hopeful to see that form continue.

With Kilner's 1.5kg weight claim he will have the lightest load of the competition carrying 54.5kg when he draws from barrier one.

"The distance suits him, and everything is looking positive," Ryan said.

"He ran second last start and is carrying a kilo less this race, so any weight help."

Ryan said the gelding could be a bit "tardy out of the gate" but was confident Kilner could keep him in control.

"It depends on how he jumps," he said.

"If he gets out of the gate well she'll push him forward a bit."

Grafton Daily Examiner

