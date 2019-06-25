Trainer putting the boot in for cancer

Jenny Ryder directs the masses in a joint warm up at the Grafton Big Boot Camp at Market Square, Grafton on Sunday,

JENNY Ryder is in contention to raise the most funds for Stars of Clarence - Dance For Cancer after hosting Grafton's Biggest Bootcamp.

The Anytime Fitness owner and personal trainer is one of eight contestants joining a local dance teacher for the Cancer Council's inaugural event at the Saraton Theatre this Friday night.

Each pair will compete for three awards on the night - Judges Choice, People's Choice and Highest Fundraiser.

After putting more than 120 participants through the paces at Market Square on Sunday, Ms Ryder will be front and centre once again when she joins Studio One Dance Academy instructor Maree Hearfield to perform a spectacular burlesque routine.

"At Anytime Fitness we try and contribute to our local community as much as we can." Ms Ryder said.

"Cancer is something that touches most families and this event is one way we could make a significant contribution.

"On a personal level, my own father passed away from leukaemia, and I am almost the age he was when he passed, so I will dance with him in my mind, knowing he would love to be here watching me. He would be very proud."

Ms Hearfield first saw what a difference fundraising could make when she was crowned Jacaranda Queen in 1995. She said she felt lucky to be able to contribute to a cause through something she loves.

"This will be an unforgettable adventure to be a part of," she said.

"As with most Australian families mine has been touched more than once by this disease, so combining my love of dance with the Cancer Council is a fantastic opportunity for me to help raise funds for a charity that is near and dear to my heart."

Erin Turnbull, Cancer Council Community Relations Coordinator for Northern Rivers, is thrilled with the Clarence Valley community's supportive response as the Dance For Cancer Stars strive to reach their fundraising goals.

"We are off to a very promising start. The stars are aiming to reach a $3000 fundraising goal as part of their involvement, and so far our eight stars have collectively raised over $6,500," Ms Turnbull said.

Funds raised help Cancer Council NSW support local residents in the Clarence Valley affected by cancer through vital research, prevention, information and support services, so no one faces a cancer diagnosis alone.

