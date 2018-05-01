Menu
Trainer Robert Smerdon was in the "habit of cheating", Racing Victoria stewards allege.
Horses

Explosive video shows top trainer in ‘habit of cheating’

by AAP
1st May 2018 10:42 AM

MULTIPLE Group I-winning trainer Robert Smerdon was in the habit of cheating amid a widespread practice of giving horses covert race-day treatments, an inquiry has heard.

Racing Victoria stewards allege horses were given "top-ups" of bicarbonate over seven years, charging five trainers and three stablehands connected to management company Aquanita Racing at Caulfield.

Smerdon and his former stablehand Greg Nelligan were allegedly involved in more than 100 race-day treatments between 2010 and 2017. Stewards' barrister Jeff Gleeson QC said it was an extremely widespread and longstanding practice.

"The practice of top-ups among those eight people was knowing, it was brazen and it was systemic," Gleeson told the Racing Appeals and Disciplinary Board on Mondya.

"It was, at least for Smerdon and Nelligan, a habit of cheating."

Stewards allegedly caught Nelligan administering a substance to the Smerdon-trained Lovani, who was then withdrawn from a race at Flemington on October 7 last year.

The inquiry was shown a video of stewards confronting Nelligan after he removed a yellow bag from under his jacket, took out a syringe and put it into Lovani's mouth.

Trainer Robert Smerdon chats with media.
"You can imagine the surprise and dismay of Nelligan upon realising that he'd been observed," Gleeson said.

"He, in a forlorn attempt to cover the matter up, attempted to conceal the plunger and the bag under his clothing."

The video showed Nelligan telling stewards the substance was "something I made up".

Much of the stewards' case is based on seven years of texts on Nelligan's phone. The texts include references to the Melbourne Cup, although details about the horses concerned were not revealed.

Gleeson read texts between trainer Liam Birchley and Nelligan on Cup eve in 2015, when Nelligan noted: "Got two cup horses as well. Don't tell Robert."

Nelligan later adds: "Robert had me do one for the guy with the cup horses a couple of years ago so it's not out of the circle of trust but I still don't tell him."

The tribunal heard Nelligan's wife Denise, also a stablehand, made "reluctant but damning concessions" to stewards.

The five trainers - Smerdon, Birchley, Stuart Webb, Tony Vasil and Trent Pennuto - and three stablehands,  the Nelligans and Daniel Garland, were charged under a racing rule dealing with dishonest, corrupt or fraudulent, improper or dishonourable action.

