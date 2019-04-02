Trainer's trio of runners enjoy sting out of track

RACE SIX: Fleur Henley with her horse P'artie Town for the Benchmark 66 handicap.

RACE SIX: Fleur Henley with her horse P'artie Town for the Benchmark 66 handicap. Adam Hourigan

RACING: Grafton trainer Scott Henley thinks he's got at least one horse in at Grafton who will give them a "run for their money”.

Henley says an each-way bet on his runner Tesarc in Racing Dreams 9am Saturday Class 1 Handicap 1410m, should have punters putting some cash in their pockets.

"There's a lot to like about him tomorrow,” Henley said.

"He's gone from a showcase race to something he can win and he's very fit.”

Henley said his one worry was a "stick gate” - a barrier not too wide, but just far enough out to cause a problem.

"He should be able to handle that and with a bit more luck he'll be right in it,” he said.

"He had no luck last start. He got caught behind about 600m out.

"If he'd gone outside, he would have won, but the jockey decided to go inside and kept getting blocked.

Henley's other runners tomorrow, P'Artie Town in race six and Airdale in race three, are works in progress.

"It's P'Artie Town's second run back, so really I'm just looking for him to be better for the run,” he said.

"He's the type of horse that needs a bit of racing to hit his straps.”

Airdale was another whose run was disappointing last start.

"He got caught out in the worst going and you couldn't win from there,” Henley said.

Henley said the track, with a bit of the sting gone due to rain, would suit his runners.